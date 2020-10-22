The Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards recognise and celebrate the contributions that innovators in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors are making in advancing the sustainable development goals in Commonwealth countries.

Applications for the 2021 Awards are now open

The deadline to apply or nominate someone for the Awards is 31 January 2021.

2019 Award winner Rosette Muhoza of Rwanda receives her prize from the Duke of Sussex and the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Who can apply?

Nominees must be Commonwealth citizens or organisations from the public, private or voluntary sectors based in a Commonwealth country. The nominated innovation should be based in or originate in a Commonwealth country.



Each award winner will receive a trophy, a certificate and prize money of £3,000. Award winners will receive ongoing support for their work and may also be invited to participate in high-level forums such as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Commonwealth Business Forum and Commonwealth Games.